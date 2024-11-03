Lawrence John Stevens Sr.

The Villages, Fla. – Lawrence John Stevens Sr., 81, of The Villages, Florida and a long-time resident of Salem, passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2024. Born April 13, 1943, in Hartford, Larry lived a life marked by dedication to his profession, love of animals and helping people.

For over 50 years, Larry worked as a trusted insurance agent, helping families and businesses across the region secure their futures. Known for his honesty, warm smile and commitment to doing right by others, he built long-lasting relationships that went beyond business.

When he wasn’t in the office, Larry was at home on his farm, where he raised his animals with the same care and attention he gave to his clients. From tending sheep to checking on his chickens, peacocks, goats and cows, his animals brought him immense joy and pride. An avid fisherman, he also loved dancing, golfing and traveling – anything that connected him to friends and family.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife, Lyn; his children: John Stevens (Maryanna), Heather Rumm (Philip), Heather Vance and Colleen Tavano; sister JoAnne Carter (William); brother Ronald (Darlene); sister-in-law Barbara Stevens; brother-in-law James Lager (Jill); ten grandchildren; his nieces and nephews; and a close-knit community of friends and neighbors who cherished his kindness and concern for others. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Bill.

Larry’s life was a testament to hard work, integrity and the beauty of a well-lived life. Whether it was giving angel pins to each person he encountered, planning weddings as a Justice of the Peace, or distributing his well-known Uncle Larry’s Reindeer Flight Food, he leaves behind a legacy of love, loyalty and devotion to family, work and the land.