Vincenza DeGroff

Vincenza DeGroff, 89, of the Villages, FL, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 19th 2024.

Jenny was born on Oct. 18th 1935 to Fannie and Michael Marullo in Manhattan, NY. She attended St. Patrick’s old cathedral school as a young girl and later graduated from Washington Irving high school. Her love for St. Patrick’s old cathedral never faded as she spent most of her young life running back and forth from her apartment in Little Italy to the church, never forgetting to attend service, say her prayers, and light a candle in times of need.

She spent her youth singing along to the radio, spending time with her family, and dressing up to go dancing. Jenny worked various jobs in NY, her favorite being a secretary for a big law firm in Manhattan.

In 1953 she met the love of her life, Joseph Royal DeGroff. He was a patient at the V.A hospital, where Jenny spent the next year going to and from, nursing him back to health. Shortly thereafter they married and had three wonderful children, Royal, Linda, and Michael, thus beginning her most favorite job of all: caring for her family.

Later in life, Jenny and her husband Roy worked together at the VA office in Hollywood, FL. where they helped disabled veterans navigate their post service days. As their children grew up, Jenny and Roy enjoyed traveling together, and with friends, throughout the country.

Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, cooking for her family, and hosting many gatherings for new and old friends. You could always rely on Jenny for a cup of coffee and a place to stay. Her kindness, generosity, and deep faith knew no bounds.

She adored her many grandchildren and was so proud of all they accomplished. She spent her entire late life being the best grandma to them all. Being a grandma and caring for her babies was like heaven on Earth for her.

Jenny was predeceased by her beloved husband, Roy, and her two sons, Royal and Michael. God rest their souls. She is survived by her daughter; Linda DeGroff-Stone. Grandchildren; Alexander, Lucas, and Makayla Stone. Lauren DeGroff and Royal (Kristie) DeGroff. Jennifer DeGroff. Great-grandchildren; Isabella and Jayden Freeman, Anthony and John Michael Polinice. Elias and Oliver Stone. Royal DeGroff II. Nieces; Donna and Jane DeGroff. Daughters-in-law; Sharry DeGroff, Denise DeGroff, as well as many other loved ones.

Burial will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on Monday, November 4, at 1 p.m. God rest her soul.