Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

To the Editor:

To the misogynist man who rode around Sumter Square Saturday hurling insults at the women gathered there:

Not sure why you did not get out of your golf cart and enter into an intelligent conversation with the women who were simply standing up for their beliefs.

A little history lesson for you: Women endured patriarchal society since the beginning of time. We were considered chattel. Could not vote until 1920, in 1969 women were allowed to initiate divorce from their husbands, in 1974 we could buy a home without a man, and in 1994 gained legal protection against domestic abuse.

A woman gave birth to you. Rejoice in that instead of riding around in your stupid golf cart hurling insults.

Cheryl McCormick

Village of De La Vista West