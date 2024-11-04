73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

To the misogynist man who rode around Sumter Square Saturday hurling insults at the women gathered there:
Not sure why you did not get out of your golf cart and enter into an intelligent conversation with the women who were simply standing up for their beliefs.
A little history lesson for you: Women endured patriarchal society since the beginning of time. We were considered chattel. Could not vote until 1920, in 1969 women were allowed to initiate divorce from their husbands, in 1974 we could buy a home without a man, and in 1994 gained legal protection against domestic abuse.
A woman gave birth to you. Rejoice in that instead of riding around in your stupid golf cart hurling insults.

Cheryl McCormick
Village of De La Vista West

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again.

So where’s our Costco?

A Village of Winifred resident is wondering where and when the Costco store will ever be built in The Villages.

California votes shouldn’t be counted due to questionable voter status

A Village of Charlotte resident raises concerns about election integrity. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ballots are secret – even from spouses!

A Village of Dunedin resident wants to remind voters that their ballots are secret - even from their spouses.

MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears the MAGA snowflakes are becoming more fragile by the day.

Photos