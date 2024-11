Shirley A Threet

Shirley A. Threet, age 76, passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2024, in Summerfield, FL, at her family home where she grew up. She was born at home in Summerfield on March 23, 1948, to George and Nina “Sybil” (Tindall) Lewis, who both are deceased. She loved God, westerns, and making quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Shirley was survived by her children, Dodie (Homer) O’Bier, Buckeye, AZ; Derek Threet, Batavia, OH; DaNiese Threet, Ocklawaha, FL. Grandchildren, Justin Cantler, Phoenix, AZ; Jacee Cantler, N. Hollywood, CA; Christian Threet, Amber Threet, and Shannen Threet, all of Ocala, FL; Kadence, Remington, Addilyn, her babies of Ocklawaha, FL. Great grandchildren, J’alissa and Maylee Cantler of Buckeye, AZ. Niece and Nephew, Selena Root and Joshua Brown, and great nephew Thomas Root, all of Summerfield, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, William Daniel Threet. Stepchildren, Richard Lyle Threet, William Daniel Threet Jr, H. Wesley Threet, Tina Marie (Threet) Dawson. Siblings, Betty (Lewis) Bainter, G. “Steve” Lewis, Brenda (Lewis) Brown and Sandra “Sandy” Lewis, as well as niece, Laura (Atkinson) Ferrier.