James Powers

James W. Powers was born in Cumberland, Maryland and grew up in Moorefield, West Virginia.

Jim attended the University of West Virginia and then served four years in the US Army and the Korea conflict. He then taught school in Baltimore City. After a couple of years he returned to school and Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia. There he met and married the late Sandra McGee. While the marriage did not last, Sandy and Jim built a successiul interiors business and had two sons, Michael R. Powers and David W. Powers. In 1993, Jim met Frances and they enjoyed 31 wonderful years together. They divided their time between the Watergate in Washington DC, Harbor Hills in Davidsonville and the Villages in Florida. They built many friendships everywhere they went. Jim was an active sportsman who loved golf, cars, fishing and boating. He was a lifelong boater and spent many happy hours cruising and competing in sailboat races in the northern Chesapeake. He was an active member of the Patricia and Oliver’s Gift log canoe crew for many years.

Jim is survived by his companion Frances Garcia, his son Mike Powers, his two grandchildren James Alastair and Sheena Isabel Powers, his sister Betty Isabel ‘Issie’ Powers, his niece Loran Brueggan and her children Gigi and William Aiken and his lifelong friends. He was the consummate gentleman, who always had a smile and a kind word to share with everyone.

A Celebration of Life for James will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood. Military honors will be be conducted at 2:30 p.m. here at the funeral home.