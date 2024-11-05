James R. Prior

James Raymond Prior, age 84, died suddenly yet peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He’d like you to know that if you’d like to avoid death, never let your family surround you.

(His family would like you to know that he found those sentences hilarious, but in truth he died expectedly and peacefully at home and we were merely innocent bystanders)

He leaves behind his wife of 54 years Judith LaSalle Prior, his daughter of 50 years Rebecca Prior Delgado, two grandchildren, 3 bowling balls, and a hat collection we have no idea what to do with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William E Prior and Winifred Doucette Prior of Cranston.

After attending Cranston High School he started his working life as the fifth generation of Priors to be employed at the Cranston Print Works. He then went on to become a dedicated employee of the Providence Gas Company for the next 37 years.

Jim and Judy met as the result of a blind date set up by mutual friends. He was at a slight advantage, getting a sneak peek of his future date while attending the Miss Cranston pageant. Jim and his beauty queen met and fell quickly in love. After 6 months he proposed and by the end of that year they were married. He then spent the next 54 years wondering how he got so lucky.

A loving and devoted son, he visited his beloved mother Winnie in the nursing home every single day for over 10 years. He would regularly stop and chat with the various residents he would encounter on the way to her room each day, inevitably followed by his mother lovingly teasing him for taking such a long time to get to her.

Jim considered himself an average-but-trying bowler, a frustrated but-dedicated golfer, and an aficionado of other people’s obituaries. He would like you to know that he hated pickles, mustard and olives but did enjoy responding sarcastically to posts made by others on Next Door or Facebook (no matter how many times we asked him not to).

Jim wasn’t known for his attention to detail or organizational skills. Over the years he lost countless pairs of glasses, car keys, checkbooks, wallets, and phones, which will probably be turning up in the strangest places for decades to come. He was, however, known for his boundless sense of humor and for bringing a bit of sunshine to anyone he encountered. From family and friends to doctors and hospital staff, few ever left his presence without having laughed or smiled, even in the most difficult of circumstances. Most recently he enjoyed sharing with several of the hospice staff that the best thing about terminal pancreatic cancer was that he no longer had to brush his teeth, because imminent death was the best cure he’s found for tooth decay. He could find the humor in literally anything.

Despite his wishes, his family will be hosting a grim-reaper themed memorial service and instead will be having a laughter-filled “Life of the Party” party where we will be honoring him by dancing like no one is watching. This Celebration of Life for the “Life of the Party” will be held on February 9, 2025.