Patricia Ann Hruska

Patricia Ann Hruska, age 93, died on November 2, 2024 in Lady Lake, Florida.

Pat was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on October 19, 1931 and married Robert C. Hruska in 1949 in Kalamazoo. Pat was a homemaker and loved her family and many friends. Bob and Pat moved to The Villages in 1990. She enjoyed playing golf, traveling and playing cards. Pat was preceded in death by Bob, her husband of 69 years. She had been his devoted caregiver for many years as his health declined.

Pat was also preceded in death by a son, Donn Robert, a daughter, Mary Angela, and her parents, Virgil and Leola Kelly. Pat is survived by four children: Gary (Cindy Bunch) of Dayton, OH; David (Brenda) of Leavenworth, KS; Susan (Craig) Valentine of Portage, MI; and Robert (Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two brothers, Ken and Dale Kelly of Kalamazoo, MI.

A visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N US Highway 441, Lady Lake, FL on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a prayer service at 3 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. Interment will be held privately at a later time.