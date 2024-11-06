Anthony Lawrence Eller

Anthony Lawrence Eller, 81, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2024, after a 6-month battle with cancer.

Tony was born in Washington, D. C. on July 30th, 1943, to Diane and Warfield Eller. He spent his childhood on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay swimming, boating, and crabbing. He graduated from Southern High School in 1961 and started a family four years later. He had a strong entrepreneurial drive and studied business at Anne Arundel Community College. Early on he engaged in a few start-up businesses. Notably, he founded Eller Construction and Real Estate through which he built and sold homes in and around his hometown of Deale, Maryland. Tony first learned construction skills from his father who was also a local builder.

Tony moved from Maryland to Estero, Florida in 2000 to be with his elderly mother, and there he continued his real estate career. Soon after arriving in Florida, he met Roberta Moore, and they married on June 27, 2009. Tony and Roberta created a wonderful life together traveling and supporting one another’s many interests. They retired and moved to The Villages in 2019, where he led the establishment of a CPR and Defibrillator program for their community.

He had many long-lasting interests; bowling, flying, golf, tennis, and travel being some of his favorites. While enjoying these activities he developed many lifelong friendships and will be missed by all those who knew him. He shared his love of life easily, chatting and exchanging anecdotes with family and friends.

Tony is preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Moore, his children Denise (Grant) Eller Speight and Jennifer (Robert Williams) Eller, his grandchildren Melissa (Fran Sharkey) Lamont, Joshua (Corey) Lamont, Matin Ighani, Monica (Chris Moorman) Ighani, Nadia Ighani and Navid Ighani, his brother Evan (Barbara) Eller, and his nieces Melaina Eller and Kate (Melvin) Eller Wesley.