Wednesday, November 6, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Ellen Wolanski
Ellen J. Wolanski, 70, passed away peacefully at home on November 4th in the Villages, FL after battling a brief illness.

Ellen was born in Vinalhaven, ME to Ellen (Dorothy) and George Hansen on October 10, 1954 and was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, biking, playing scrabble and doing crossword puzzles in the lanai, and especially spending time with her friends and family. Ellen and her husband Don moved from Coventry, RI to the Villages, FL to enjoy year-round sunshine and warm weather during their retirement in 2022.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband Donald Wolanski, her son Jason and wife Lianne Briggs, her daughter Sarah and husband Dave Denton, her sister Georgianna Sutliffe, and her grandchildren Justin, Talia, Liam, and Madeline.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 8 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Visitation 1:00PM-2:00PM and service at 2:00PM. A reception will follow.

Her loving spirit, beautiful smile, generous heart, kindness, and unwavering dedication to family will be deeply missed…but never forgotten.

