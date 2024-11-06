80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
type here...

Golf staffer in The Villages charged with trying to set up sex with child

By Staff Report
Comments

A golf staffer in The Villages has been charged with trying to set up sex with child.

David Carbary, 71, who is the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, has been arrested on Marion County warrants charging him with using a computer to solicit a parent, legal guardian or custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on Monday and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Screenshot
David Carbary works at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

The New York native began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden.

David Carbary
David Carbary was booked at the Marion County Jail.

He worked for 31 years as a vocational instructor and a computer technician, retiring in 2011 from the New York State Department of Corrections.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump is back!

A Village of St. James resident is thrilled with the electorate which has solidly chosen to return former President Trump to the White House.

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos