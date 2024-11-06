Golf staffer in The Villages charged with trying to set up sex with child

A golf staffer in The Villages has been charged with trying to set up sex with child.

David Carbary, 71, who is the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, has been arrested on Marion County warrants charging him with using a computer to solicit a parent, legal guardian or custodian of a child for unlawful sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on Monday and released after posting $4,000 bond.

The New York native began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden.

He worked for 31 years as a vocational instructor and a computer technician, retiring in 2011 from the New York State Department of Corrections.