Karen Leigh Eaton

Karen Eaton of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 57. She was born in Gainesville, Florida to her parents Carl and Judith Fox on February 23, 1967.

She met the love of her life Jeffrey Eaton, and they married on April 16, 1988. Karen worked in real estate and enjoyed painting and photography.

Karen is survived by her husband of 36 years Jeffrey Eaton; children Andrew (Megan) Eaton, Daniel (Amanda) Eaton, and Faith Eaton; sister Wendy (Joshua) Douglass; grandchildren Claire, Jack, and Adrian.

A visitation of friends and family will be held from 10:30 a.m.to 11:00 a.m. at Clermont Baptist Church. The service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. The committal service at the graveside will be held at Lakeside Memory Gardens at 2:30 p.m.