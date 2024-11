To the Editor:

I started a house search in The Villages, looking to downsize since I am only here half the year, moving from 5,000+ square feet to about half that. There are hundreds of houses available and most are showing recent deep drops in prices $20,000-30,000. That actually worries me. Why so many and why the drops? Many have been on the market for over six months or more. Is there something going on I don’t know about? Is there an exodus going on?

Lea Beckett

Tavares