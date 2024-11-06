William Jared Shearer

William Shearer aged 40, passed away on October 25, 2024, in Lady Lake, FL. Born on March 20, 1984, William was known for his reserved nature and self-sufficiency, traits that marked both his personal and professional life.

William “Jared” attended Lake Weir High School. Where he began to cultivate his skills that would later define his career. As a carpenter and builder, Jared was commended for the exceptional quality of his work, taking great pride in every project he undertook.

Despite his reserved personality, Jared found joy in his hobbies, which included tending to fire pit fires and engaging in various gambling games. His love for the outdoors was evident, as he often sought solace and spiritual peace in nature, which served as his place of worship.

William “Jared” is survived by his children, Tyler Shearer, Rachael Niles, and Jess Shearer; his parents, William Shearer and Sandra Davidson and his brother Donny Davidson. He also leaves behind his Grandmother Shirley Davidson, many aunts, uncles, and cousins who will miss him dearly.

His sister Jessica Davidson, grandparents Joe Shearer, Victoria Shearer, Willie Davidson. Aunt Charlene Shearer and cousin Shane Shearer preceded him in death.

William “Jared” life marked by his dedication and quiet strength, will be remembered by those who knew him best. His legacy continues in the structures he built and the memories he leaves with his loved ones.