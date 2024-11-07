82.8 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Imogene C. Garrett, age 93, of Oxford, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Born on July 20, 1931, in Oxford, FL, she was the beloved daughter of Calvin and Avalee (Martin) Caruthers.

Imogene dedicated her career to serving others, working as a bookkeeper at SCARC, and also contributed her talents at Frank Slaughter Insurance Agency and the Sumter County School Board. Her strong work ethic was admired by all who knew her.

A devoted homemaker, Imogene found her greatest joy in caring for her family and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She was a woman of deep faith, teaching Sunday School for many years and inspiring others through her kindness and wisdom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walton “Wallace” Garrett; daughter, Susan G. Linginfelter; and sister, Woodene Crawford.

She is survived by her son, Walt Garrett; brother, Aubry Caruthers; five grandchildren, Grant, Matthew, Harold, Brandi, Sarah; eight great-grandchildren, Alison, Bella, Brody, Cassius, Gabriel, Myles, Paul, Steven; and one great-great-grandchild; Saylor.

A graveside celebration of life service will be held Friday, November 8, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford, FL.

