Police taser suspect and restrain son as lady driver arrested for DUI

Police were forced to taser a suspect during a traffic stop in which a woman was suspected of drunk driving and a teen was drinking underage.

Officers were summoned to investigate a report of a truck pulling a trailer with two cars at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer attempted to stop the truck, but the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Josephine Cordova Alfaro, kept going and would not pull over.

The vehicle ran off the roadway on Marion County Road and nearly struck a tree. The Florida native initially refused to get out of the vehicle. When she finally did, it was apparent that she was intoxicated. She said she had been at a car show in Plant City. There were two juveniles in the vehicle as well as two males.

One of the passengers, 34-year-old Abraham Cordova Alfaro, refused to cooperate with officers. He had to be tasered.

It was found this his 18-year-old son, Amram Guardado, had access to open beers in the vehicle and had been drinking. He became “hostile” with police and began using slurs toward them. It required four officers to get him into a restraint device.

Josephine Cordova Alfaro was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $14,000 bond.

Abraham Cordova Alfaro was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The native of Mexico, who had a California driver’s license, was booked at the jail and released on $1,000 bond.

Guardado was arrested on four counts of resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.