80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Police taser suspect and restrain son as lady driver arrested for DUI

By Staff Report
Comments

Police were forced to taser a suspect during a traffic stop in which a woman was suspected of drunk driving and a teen was drinking underage.

Officers were summoned to investigate a report of a truck pulling a trailer with two cars at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer attempted to stop the truck, but the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Josephine Cordova Alfaro, kept going and would not pull over.

Josephine Cordova Alfaro
Josephine Cordova Alfaro

The vehicle ran off the roadway on Marion County Road and nearly struck a tree. The Florida native initially refused to get out of the vehicle. When she finally did, it was apparent that she was intoxicated. She said she had been at a car show in Plant City. There were two juveniles in the vehicle as well as two males.

One of the passengers, 34-year-old Abraham Cordova Alfaro, refused to cooperate with officers. He had to be tasered.

Abraham Cordova Alfaro
Abraham Cordova Alfaro

It was found this his 18-year-old son, Amram Guardado, had access to open beers in the vehicle and had been drinking. He became “hostile” with police and began using slurs toward them. It required four officers to get him into a restraint device.

Amram Guardado
Amram Guardado

Josephine Cordova Alfaro was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $14,000 bond.

Abraham Cordova Alfaro was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The native of Mexico, who had a California driver’s license, was booked at the jail and released on $1,000 bond.

Guardado was arrested on four counts of resisting arrest. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse about your vote. How did that work out for her?

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Photos