Brenda Carol Martin

Brenda C. Martin, 72, passed away in Orlando, Florida on November 3, 2024. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 13, 1952 to Douglas and Thelma Taylor.

Brenda was a member of The Bridge at Linden Church of God. She was married for 55 years to Joe Martin. She enjoyed fishing, baking, crosswords puzzles, and family gatherings.

Brenda is preceded in death by ger daughter: Tonia Ann Martin and her sister: Charlene Batten.

Brenda is survived by her Husband: Joe E. Martin of Webster, Florida; Daughters: Mellissa Stacey of Floral City, Florida, and Tammi Sullivan (Kevin) of Webster, Florida; Brother: Wayne Taylor of Brooksville, Florida; Sisters: Peggy Ford of Brooksville, Florida and Jean Taylor of Brooksville, Florida.

A visitation will be held at Purcell Chapel on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a visitation on Friday, November 8, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. and services starting at 11 a.m. at The Bridge at Linden (Church of God). Interment will follow to Evergreen Cemetery after the service.