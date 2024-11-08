Paul Edward Hagerty

The Hagerty family is devastated to disclose the untimely passing of Paul Edward Hagerty on October 29, 2024. He was seventy-eight years young, and the world is worse off without him in it. He was many things but the most important titles he carried as a badge of honor were that of husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, coach, and friend.

Paul Hagerty of Providence, Rhode Island is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Ann Hagerty. Married on January 24th, 1970, in North Kingston, RI, they built an incredible life together in the suburbs of Detroit. Paul was uninterested in being known as a businessman, college professor, or member of some business trade or guild. He was a proud husband, father, and all the neighborhood children knew him affectionately as “Coach.” He is survived by his son Sean and his daughter Kerri.

Paul and Ann got closer to retiring finally settling in the villages in 2007 and began the second chapter of their lives. Friends, golf, pickleball, and good times with their friends occupied a majority of their free time. But more importantly, these times saw the family grow. Just before making the villages their permanent home, they welcomed granddaughters Samantha Hagerty and Delaney Hagerty closely followed by Madison Jardine. Paul always remarked how fortunate he was to be involved in his children’s and grandchildren’s lives, something that was not afforded by his or Ann’s own fathers.

But fate once again smiled on Paul as he watched his family continue to grow. He welcomed a daughter-in-law, Misty Hagerty and the blended family continued to prosper. Paul gained another grand-daughter Courtney Leventhal and her husband Ross. And finally, there was a grandson, Travis Codding. But the family was not done just yet. Paul was able to hold in his arms all four of his great-grandchildren, Rowan Leventhal, Jameson Codding, River Greyson Jones, and finally baby Wren Leventhal. He considered it a blessing that he lived a full life to witness the passing of the torch to the next three generations. His heart was full.

Although Paul’s passing was untimely, the family has taken great solace in knowing he faced the end on his terms. He had spent the last several weeks visiting each and every member of his loving family. Everyone got their final memory of him laughing, joking, and otherwise filling every hearth with his enormous presence. Once complete, he retreated home to the villages and his love/hate relationship with golf. He often loathed the game, but he cherished the time with all his golf buddies and friends. He smacked the little ball around the greens as fast as he could so as to finish the game quickly and enjoy cocktails and laughter in the clubhouse with the love of his life, Ann, and his closet friends. Many may imagine him playing a round in heaven. However, Paul has swung his last club. He is reconnecting with lost friends, telling tall tales, and enjoying jovial banter over a rousing game of cribbage.