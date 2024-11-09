75.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

For some time, I have complained both privately and publicly about the condition of the golf courses in The Villages. I now want to reverse course and commend The Villages golf personnel.
They have done a great job in reviving the courses in the aftermath of the two recent hurricanes. The courses are in the best shape I have seen in the nine years I have lived here.
Way to go, guys!
Let’s hope they are able to maintain the momentum and see to it that the residents enjoy the golfing experience they envisioned when they moved here.
Again, thanks to The Villages golf personnel.

Alan Jaramillo
Village of Hillsborough

 

