DUI suspect who had been traveling with children charged in crash

A woman who had been traveling with young children has been charged in a crash that sent them to the hospital.

Brooklyn Weedman, 20, of Summerfield, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence.

The warrant stems from an accident which occurred March 22 in Ocala.

Weedman’s vehicle had jumped a median and collided with two other vehicles. Weedman had two children with her, a newborn baby and a two-year-old. Both had been properly restrained in car seats. After the crash, they were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department.

Weedman was placed in a neck brace and also transported by ambulance to a hospital. Once there, medical personnel immediately recognized her high level of intoxication. Police found an open bottle of tequila in her purse.

The investigating officer obtained a subpoena for Weedman’s medical records from AdventHealth, where she had been treated. The records showed that on the day of the crash, she had a blood alcohol level of .265. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

She was booked last week at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.