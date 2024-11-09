74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 9, 2024
type here...

DUI suspect who had been traveling with children charged in crash

By Staff Report
Comments
Brooklyn Weedman
Brooklyn Weedman

A woman who had been traveling with young children has been charged in a crash that sent them to the hospital.

Brooklyn Weedman, 20, of Summerfield, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence.

The warrant stems from an accident which occurred March 22 in Ocala.

Weedman’s vehicle had jumped a median and collided with two other vehicles. Weedman had two children with her, a newborn baby and a two-year-old. Both had been properly restrained in car seats. After the crash, they were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to an arrest report from the Ocala Police Department.

Weedman was placed in a neck brace and also transported by ambulance to a hospital. Once there, medical personnel immediately recognized her high level of intoxication. Police found an open bottle of tequila in her purse.

The investigating officer obtained a subpoena for Weedman’s medical records from AdventHealth, where she had been treated. The records showed that on the day of the crash, she had a blood alcohol level of .265. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

She was booked last week at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to commend the personnel at the golf courses in The Villages.

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

Photos