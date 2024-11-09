83.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Sumter County honors deep commitment to its agricultural history

By Villages-News Editorial
Comments

Sumter County continues to honor its deep commitment to its agricultural history.

Farm City Week will be held from Nov. 20-27, which has been an annual event since the 1950s to celebrate and promote agriculture.

It is a week to express appreciation for the beneficial partnerships between growers and consumers.

In honor of Farm City Week, Sumter County Economic Development, UF-IFAS Extension and other community partners will hold a special event at Heartland Foods in Lake Panasoffkee on Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event will be held under a shaded pavilion and includes educational presentations, complimentary lunch and a tour of the nursery operation.

It’s an opportunity to learn about a source of strength and pride in Sumter County.

While a free event, registration is required as space is limited. For more information and to register, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/farmcity

