Scott pledges to push Trump agenda as next Republican Majority Leader

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is ramping up his bid to become the next Senate Republican Majority Leader.
He has pledged to support President-elect Trump’s America First agenda as the next Senate GOP leader.
The former two-term governor of Florida has announced that he has lined up a number of “conservative leaders” to support his effort to succeed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Scott’s endorsements are come from:
- Conservative Action Project
- Benny Johnson
- Charlie Kirk
- Leo Terrell
- Dan Bongino
- Laura Loomer
- Scott Presler
- Senator Ron Johnson
- Jesse Kelly
- RNC Committeewoman Amy Kremer
- Glenn Beck
- DC Draino
- Joey Mannarino
- Dr. Kelli Ward