78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Scott pledges to push Trump agenda as next Republican Majority Leader

By Staff Report
Comments

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is ramping up his bid to become the next Senate Republican Majority Leader.

He has pledged to support President-elect Trump’s America First agenda as the next Senate GOP leader.

The former two-term governor of Florida has announced that he has lined up a number of “conservative leaders” to support his effort to succeed Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Scott’s endorsements are come from:

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outsider says couple with baby in The Villages should be left alone

An outsider has followed the baby-in-The-Villages drama and argues the couple and their baby should be left alone.

Here’s how we can keep unlicensed drivers off our streets

A retired law enforcement officer living in The Villages offers an idea for dealing with the high volume of arrests for driving without a license.

Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his thoughts with regard to a young baby said to be living in a home in The Villages.

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Photos