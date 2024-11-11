Michael Zink

Michael Robert Zink, a dedicated Navy veteran and compassionate community servant, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024-his 72nd birthday. Born November 6, 1952, to Robert and Phyllis (Livingston) Zink. Michael was a man of service, strength, and commitment. He devoted over 20 years to the United States Navy, where he proudly served as an Operations Specialist First Class (OS1). Throughout his military career, Michael’s leadership and unwavering dedication were evident to all who served alongside him.

After retiring from the Navy, Michael continued his lifelong commitment to service as the Worksite Coordinator for the Midland/Gladwin chapter of the American Red Cross. His role went beyond coordination; Michael was an active teacher of CPR and First Aid, equipping countless individuals and businesses with lifesaving skills. His calm guidance, patience, and encouragement left a lasting impact on all his students and colleagues, and his expertise and warmth were valued by his community.

On January 31, 1981, Michael married the love of his life, Barbara, and together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication. They raised two sons, Clifford and Robert, in Midland, Michigan, before they retired to Summerfield, Florida. Michael was deeply involved in his sons’ and grandchildren’s lives, coaching football and baseball, cheering from the sidelines, and celebrating every achievement. His passion for sports and his devotion to his family created cherished memories and traditions that will be treasured for generations.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; his sons, Cliff (Jessicah) Zink and Robert (Kathy) Zink; his grandchildren, Kaylynn, Owen, Keelie, Jacob, Elliana, and Ainzley; and his brothers Ronald, Gary, and Brian, all of whom brought him boundless joy. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his grandson, Zackary, whom he loved dearly and now joins in rest.

Michael’s unwavering kindness, selflessness, and deep commitment to family and community will be remembered by all who knew him. May he rest in peace, having made a profound difference in the lives of those he touched.