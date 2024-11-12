Charles Wayne Nolan

Charles Wayne Nolan, 90, Lady Lake, Florida, Florida passed away on November 7, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages, Florida. Wayne was born March 5, 1934 in New Albany, Indiana to his parents Charles G. Nolan and Marguerite (Johnson) Nolan.

Wayne had worked as a salesman in the men’s clothing industry. He moved to The Villages, Florida in 2004 with his wife Barbara L. Nolan of 66 years, from Rancho Murieta, California. Wayne was of the Catholic faith. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. Member of the Kentucky Colonels and the Lady Lake American Legion Post # 347 of Lady Lake, Florida. He was also a former member of The Villages Motor Racing Club.

Wayne is survived by two nieces: Lisa Ruddell and her husband Don of The Villages, FL and Carol Bell and her husband Jimmy of New Albany, IN; a nephew: Timothy Nolan and his wife Debbie of New Smyrna Beach, FL; a sister: Jean Kraft of New Albany, IN; a sister-in-law: Ruthie Nolan of Port Orange, FL, as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews, and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida. A Gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home prior to the service from 10:00 AM till the hour of service.