Louis James Balletta

Louis James Balletta, born in the Bronx on March 28, 1935, passed away peacefully at Buffalo Crossings Hospice at the age of 89 on November 8, 2024.

Louis was a journeyman electrician when he met his future wife, Josephine Mercado, in the Bronx during the late 1950’s. They were married on April 11, 1959 and lived in the Bronx until 1963, when they moved to New Jersey, first to Lodi and then to Manalapan, where they raised their sons Dominick and Michael. In 1999 he retired after 38 years of service as a proud union member of IBEW’s Local 3, and moved to The Villages, where they became very active in the local community.

Louis spent many years bike riding across the state and region with his riding team, along with taking part in various local activities. His personal favorite was portraying Christopher Columbus for a number of years at the Villages’ annual Columbus Day parade and festivities. He was a long standing devoted member and supporter of St. Timothy’s Church. He and Josephine were inseparable, taking numerous trips and supporting one another up until her passing in 2017.

He is survived by his sons, his daughter in laws Dr. Ilene Wilets and Debbie Balletta, his younger brother Dominick, grandchildren Ethan, Justin, Stephanie, Michael Jr., and Angela, along with great grandchildren Brooke and Anthony. His extended family also includes Tina, Ronald and Margaret Bersch, a small army of nieces and nephews, an extensive family network, and a vast circle of friends across The Villages, New York and New Jersey.

A visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 where a Prayer Vigil will be held at 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said 8:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2024 at St. Timothy Catholic Church.