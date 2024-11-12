Michael Kane Connor

Michael Kane Connor, of Summerfield, FL, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024. Michael “Mike” was born on February 8, 1943 in Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph P. Connor and Kathleen A. Kane. He was also predeceased by his brother, Charles F. Connor; his sister, Maura Ellis; his sister-in-law, Margaret McManus Connor; his brothers-in-law: John Griffin, Gordon Elliott, John P. McCabe and William Ellis.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lois (Sullivan), his beloved brother, Joseph P. Connor, and his 4 devoted sons, Sean Michael (Stacee), Terence Patrick (Ericka), Kieran Charles (Andrea), and Timothy Liam (Heather). He cherished and held a deep affection for his 8 grandchildren: Caitlin, Riley, Mallory, Tatum, Finnegan, Sullivan, Quinn, and Amelia.

Mike is also survived by his brother-in-law, Reverend Monsignor John B. Sullivan, his sisters-in-law, Cornelia Elliott, Helene Griffin, Maureen McCabe, Regina (Michael) Knapp and his many treasured cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike and Lois raised their family in New City, NY where he devoted countless hours to his community through his coaching, refereeing and involvement in youth sports, particularly, CYO basketball, Little League baseball, and Pop Warner football. At that time, skiing and camping vacations with family and friends were also a big part of life. No matter how far the driving distance, or how many licensed drivers were in the car, Mike enjoyed being the solo driver, earning him the nickname “Iron Mike” from his sons’ friends.

Mike dutifully served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves from 1966-1971. He worked for the National Broadcasting Corporation for 25 years as Director of Contract Administration before transitioning into a career in insurance and investments and building a thriving Tax Preparation business, as a member of the NATP. He continued in this capacity until he passed.

Moving to Spruce Creek Golf Club and Resort in Florida afforded Mike and Lois the opportunity to meet many new friends as they enjoyed the social clubs and other amenities, especially his love of golf.

Mike had a strong devotion to his Catholic faith and his Irish heritage. He and Lois enjoyed trips to Ireland, Ceili dancing and Irish cruises. In addition to his love of Irish music, he also enjoyed listening to Outlaw Country music, especially Kris Kristofferson and The Highwaymen.

The grace and dignity that Mike exhibited as he battled his illness was an inspiration to family and friends alike. His family was his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed and always remembered for his kindness, humor and generosity.