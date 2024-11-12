Tom Sokso

Tom Sokso, 77 of The Villages, Florida and Scott Township, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on November 8th at his son Michael’s home in Greenfield Township.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat Trently, sons, Michael, T.J., and wife Ludy, and Jeffrey and wife Sarah. Grandchildren, Jeffrey, Milana, Alina, Emily, and Nala. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Catherine Sokso, and sister, Linda Miller.

Tom was born in Scranton, PA and was a graduate of the University of Scranton. Tom was a veteran of the US Air Force. Tom worked for the US Treasury as a Special Agent. In retirement, Tom enjoyed many years in sunny Florida playing golf and pickleball and loved spending the summer months in Pennsylvania. He was extremely proud of his 3 sons. His pride and joy was his family. He could not wait to be a grandfather and they proudly called him Pop Pop.

The family would like to thank Maria, Charlene, Dana, and Jenn of Hospice of the Sacred Heart. They were our angels.

Mass at St. John Vianney Parish in Montdale, PA on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 A.M.