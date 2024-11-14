Alfred M. Culberson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alfred “Doug” Mauldin Culberson Jr., the beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and dear friend, who left us at the age of 94 on November 10, 2024.

Doug was born on February 2, 1930 to the late Alfred Culberson and Ida Rhodes, and raised in Anderson, South Carolina. He was a loving and caring husband to Farrell Anne Smith Culberson.

As a devoted father to three children, Mark, Chris, and Carol, Doug’s guidance and wisdom shaped their lives in profound ways.

His legacy lives on in his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who will forever treasure the moments spent with their remarkable grandfather. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability make everyone laugh with a joke. Doug was an extraordinary man with unwavering support and love for his family.

Doug joined the United States Army at a young age, and proudly served the U.S. Air Force for a total of 23 years. He served all over the world, often times leaving his family to serve his country.

After the military, he worked for the postal service, and then spent many years in postal uniform sales. Doug’s deep love for his family and country will forever be cherished and remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Farrell; his children: Mark, Chris (Judy), and Carol (Melanie); as well as his 5 grandchildren: Jason, Katrina, Sarah, Rachel, and Jaime, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Thomas, Helen, and Frances of Anderson, S.C.