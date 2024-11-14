80 F
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Convicted lady felon nabbed with pair of brass knuckles

By Staff Report
Nicole Alford
Nicole Alford

A convicted lady felon was jailed after she was nabbed with a pair of brass knuckles.

Nicole Elaine Alford, 41, of Fruitland Park, was a passenger in a black Chevy Tahoe that was spotted Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Eagles Nest Road with a license plate that had been assigned to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The other occupants of the vehicle have a “narcotics history” and Alford is a convicted felon. She was arrested in 2023 while traveling in a stolen vehicle.

Alford was found to be in possession of a pair of brass knuckles and due to her convicted felon status, she is not permitted to possess a weapon. She was also in possession of pills for which she did not have a prescription.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and drug possession. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,000 bond.

