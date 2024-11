A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a van in the early morning hours in Belleview.

The 41-year-old woman from Belleview had been walking at about 5 a.m. Thursday eastbound on County Road 25 east of SE 84th Terrace when she was struck by a van driven by a 78-year-old Belleview man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The front of the van struck the woman and knocked her to the ground, the report indicated.