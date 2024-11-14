74.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Fire impact fees going up Jan. 1 for new development in Sumter County

By Staff Report
Beginning Jan. 1, fire impact fees will increase for new development in specific areas of Sumter County.

An impact fee is a one-time charge collected in the area north of Florida’s Turnpike and east to The Villages Public Safety Department Dependent District service boundary.

The payment of the fire impact fee is concurrent to the issuance of building permits in this area. The fire impact fee can only be used for increasing the capacity of service through capital (not operational) expenditures.With the continued growth in and around the City of Wildwood, Sumter County plans to build a new fire station to serve the area in the Sumter County Fire & EMS boundary to meet appropriate response times for residents and businesses. The $8 million dollar estimate is for the land acquisition, design, construction, and fire engines to equip the new fire station. The area of location

of the new fire station will be along the U.S. 301 corridor north of Florida’s Turnpike and south of the Marion County line.

New Residential Impact Fee Rates:

• Single-family or multi-family lot: $973

• Manufactured home lot: $776

• Retirement community lot: $585

To determine whether a property is within the area affected by this fee, residents, property owners, and realtors can use Sumter County’s GIS interactive map. This tool provides detailed information on parcels within Sumter County, making it easy to view parcel-specific details and the impact fee coverage area.

