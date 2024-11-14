Frankie Mae Stevenson

Our mother, Frankie Mae Stevenson, 80, of Webster, Florida passed away peacefully on October 28, 2024. Born on July 2, 1944 to Arthur Lee and Frances Norman. She was a Baptist in faith.

She will be forever missed by us, her children: Theresa Fussell (Jim) of Webster, FL, Kenneth “Gordon” Hough, Jr. of Webster, FL, Elliott “Shane” Hough (Kathy) of Bushnell, FL and Tracey Bynoe of Spring Hill, FL, her grandchildren: Jessica, Emily, Caleb, Landon and Leland as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Williams (James) of Bushnell, FL, brother Jimmie Norman (Jewell) of Webster, FL and brother Huey Norman (Sharon) of Corinth, KY.

She was preceded in death by her sister Pauline Stewart.