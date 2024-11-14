Homeowner in The Villages given one week to get property into compliance

Owners of a Village of Duval home have been granted seven days by the Community Development District 7 Board to clean up weeds and overgrown grass.

Matthew Armstrong, The Villages Community standards director, told district supervisors Thursday that progress has been made since the home first was cited for violations in early August.

He said the home at 2388 Branchville Terrace is owned by the trust of Kenneth T. Clawson, Sr., and Bobbie Eileen Clawson.

The Clawsons did not appear at Thursday’s hearing and it’s not clear whether they are living in the home. Attempts to contact them received no response and no cars were observed in the driveway, Armstrong said.

He said a son who lives out of state has been working on the problems, but several inspections found the property remains in violation.

CDD 7 supervisors found the Clawsons in violation of the district’s deed compliance rules.

If the property is brought into compliance in seven days, the case will be dismissed.

If weeds are not removed, the district is authorized to maintain the property and impose a $250 minimum fine per job or assess the actual cost of maintenance. Daily fines may be assessed if the homeowners prevent the district from maintaining the property.

If fines reach $1,500, a lawsuit may be filed.

“It seems like they are trying to improve it,” said Chairman Jerry Vicenti. “They’re almost there. I think the seven days is pretty reasonable for them to finalize the problem.”

Supervisor Steve Lapp said it might be beneficial to find out why the Clawsons have not responded, but attorney Michael Eckert said that information would be important only if the case reaches a later stage and fines are assessed.