Jean Rose Duncan

Jean Rose Duncan died of a sudden illness on November 9, 2024. Jean was born in Flint, Michigan the daughter of George and Rose Mikek.

After graduating from Flint Southwestern and the University of Michigan, Jean went to work at General Motors. She married John Duncan, the love of her life on May 1, 1980, and enjoyed many years boating and spending time with friends and family on Lake Fenton and in Traverse City. After retiring and moving full time to The Villages, Florida, she enjoyed many cherished friendships including the Wisconsin golf group and Mahjongg gals. Jean had a huge heart and was always ready to chat and share a story.

She was preceded in death by John in 2019. The last two years Jean spent traveling the world with her ‘magnificent other’ Jim Wagner. It was her lifelong dream to travel the world, and was so excited to have a wonderful companion to share adventures. Jean leaves her sisters and brother in laws, Ann and Greg Pearson, Mary and Jim Huget, beloved companion Jim Wagner, numerous cousins and cherished friends.