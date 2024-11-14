Lacy Landon Jenkins

Lacy Jenkins, 78, recently of Lake Panasoffkee, FL, but a long-time resident of Lucasville, OH transitioned to his heavenly home on November 12, 2024, with his son and wife by his side. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sumterville, FL.

Born at home in Lucasville, OH, on July 18, 1946, he was the youngest son of Charles Albert Jenkins and Mildred Orpha Clyburn Jenkins. Lacy graduated from Eastern High School in 1964 and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. After he returned home to civilian life, he worked at Detroit Steel Mill in New Boston, OH. After the steel crisis of the 1980s caused Detroit Steel to close, Lacy worked in timber and retired in 1994.

Lacy was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mildred Jenkins, two brothers, Albert and Howard Jenkins, two sisters, Rowena Jenkins and Louise McDaniel, one granddaughter Loreal Ward, and one grandson William Ward. Lacy married Cheryl, the love of his life, on August 6, 1973. Together, they had two children, Lacy Jenkins and Melinda Colley.

Lacy is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cheryl as well as, sisters Edith (Richard) Golden, Faye (Ebb) Creech, Mildred (Keith) Bowling, Naomia (Gary) Montgomery, his son, Lacy (Tammy) Jenkins, and daughter, Melinda (Shannon) Colley. He is also survived by granddaughters Gabrielle Wagner, and Kristen Wilson, Morgan Tackett, Sophie Colley, Kendall Colley, and grandsons, Lacy Jenkins (AKA Stitch), Shane (Khloe) Ward, and Jace Colley, and 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jesus and family were Lacy’s world. He was the best son, father, uncle, brother, and always made everyone feel welcome. His prayers, laughter, and love of telling good stories will be missed immensely. His love, guidance, support, and care will remain with everyone he touched.