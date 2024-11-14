Record number of domestic and international travelers visit Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida set record-breaking visitation numbers in the third quarter of 2024.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 34.6 million visitors traveled to the Sunshine State, marking a 1.8% increase over Q3 2023 and making it the highest visitation on record for a third quarter. The record-breaking visitation was fueled by 31.8 million domestic visitors, 2.3 million overseas visitors, and 582,000 Canadian visitors.

This marks the third consecutive quarter of record-setting visitation to Florida, highlighting continued growth in both domestic and international travel. The first three quarters of 2024 show an increase of 2 million visitors from the same period in 2023.

Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Latest Visitation Estimates Include: