80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 14, 2024
type here...

Record number of domestic and international travelers visit Florida

By Staff Report
Comments

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida set record-breaking visitation numbers in the third quarter of 2024.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 34.6 million visitors traveled to the Sunshine State, marking a 1.8% increase over Q3 2023 and making it the highest visitation on record for a third quarter. The record-breaking visitation was fueled by 31.8 million domestic visitors, 2.3 million overseas visitors, and 582,000 Canadian visitors.
This marks the third consecutive quarter of record-setting visitation to Florida, highlighting continued growth in both domestic and international travel. The first three quarters of 2024 show an increase of 2 million visitors from the same period in 2023.
Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Latest Visitation Estimates Include:

  • 34.6 million visitors traveled to Florida in Q3 2024, marking a 1.8% increase from Q3 2023 and the highest visitation for any third quarter.
  • 31.8 million domestic visitors in Q3 2024, reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous year.
  • 2.3 million overseas visitors in Q3 2024, up 1.9% from Q3 2023, and nearing full recovery.
  • 582,000 Canadian visitors in Q3 2024, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous year.
  • Domestic visitors made up 91.8% of total visitation, overseas visitors accounted for 6.6%, and Canadian visitors represented 1.7%.
  • Total enplanements at Florida’s 19 major airports reached 25.6 million in Q3 2024, up 1.3% from the previous year, with notable growth in airports like Pensacola and Palm Beach.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Be careful what you wish for with Hooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers a word of caution for the Villager who is so eager for Hooters to arrive. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Kids living in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident weighs in on the children in The Villages controversy - and asks a question about The Villages Charter School.

Others should share in cost of Lake Sumter Landing renovation project

A Village of Buttonwood resident believes that amenity-paying residents living south of County Road 466 should not be expected to shoulder the cost of the $3.5 million renovation of the Lake Sumter Landing waterfront renovation.

Why isn’t the Parking Patrol taking action with regard to Bad Parking?

A Village of Polo Ridge resident wonders if the Parking Patrol is doing anything to deal with Bad Parking.

No mercy for the suffering children of Gaza

A reader from Milwaukee believes there is no mercy being shown for the suffering children of Gaza.

Photos