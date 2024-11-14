Record number of domestic and international travelers visit Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida set record-breaking visitation numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Preliminary estimates indicate that 34.6 million visitors traveled to the Sunshine State, marking a 1.8% increase over Q3 2023 and making it the highest visitation on record for a third quarter. The record-breaking visitation was fueled by 31.8 million domestic visitors, 2.3 million overseas visitors, and 582,000 Canadian visitors.
This marks the third consecutive quarter of record-setting visitation to Florida, highlighting continued growth in both domestic and international travel. The first three quarters of 2024 show an increase of 2 million visitors from the same period in 2023.
Highlights from VISIT FLORIDA’s Latest Visitation Estimates Include:
- 34.6 million visitors traveled to Florida in Q3 2024, marking a 1.8% increase from Q3 2023 and the highest visitation for any third quarter.
- 31.8 million domestic visitors in Q3 2024, reflecting a 1.8% increase from the previous year.
- 2.3 million overseas visitors in Q3 2024, up 1.9% from Q3 2023, and nearing full recovery.
- 582,000 Canadian visitors in Q3 2024, representing a 2.5% increase from the previous year.
- Domestic visitors made up 91.8% of total visitation, overseas visitors accounted for 6.6%, and Canadian visitors represented 1.7%.
- Total enplanements at Florida’s 19 major airports reached 25.6 million in Q3 2024, up 1.3% from the previous year, with notable growth in airports like Pensacola and Palm Beach.