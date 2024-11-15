Edward Platt

Edward J. Platt Born May 31st 1946, A Beloved Father & Grandfather, A resident of Lady Lake, Florida has passed away on October 25th 2024.

He is Pre-Deceased by His parents, Edward j, and Mary (Santos) Platt, First wife: Ann (O’Halloran) Platt, Second wife: Maryann (Gina) Platt. He leaves behind 4 Daughters, Colleen Rourk (& spouse) Dawn Larrabee (& Spouse), Victoria Platt & Megan Platt, Five Stepsons & Twelve Grandchildren.

In his working years, He worked for NBC as a photographic director from 1967 -1970 two notable shows Edward worked on were the Today show and The Huntley Brinkley report. Later he worked with his father at Technicraft, a hobby and lapidary shop, where he cut precious stones and made jewelry, he had a short stint in the printing industry as well. He loved photography and also spent time volunteering as an Auxiliary Policemen in Oceanside, NY. He also worked in construction including HVAC, waterproofing, and general construction.