Ruth Zimmer

Ruth Zimmer, 95, of The Villages FL, passed away on November 12, 2024 peacefully at home.

Ruth was born in East Orange, NJ to Bessie and Harry Tucker on August 18, 1929.

She married Herbert Zimmer on February 4, 1950 and they were married for nearly 70 years. She started her career as a clerk with The Prudential Life Insurance Company and worked as a bookkeeper and accountant for most of her career before finishing her career in real estate sales. She loved playing Mahjong and card games, but most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren telling them stories and teaching them life lessons.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Tim, her brothers Abe Tucker and Dan Tucker, her sisters Annette Berman and Barbara Cohen and daughter in laws Jeanne Zimmer and Cathy Zimmer.

Ruth is survived by her children Jay and Rochelle Zimmer of Carmel CA, Hal and Jane Zimmer of Georgetown KY, Michael and Catherine Zimmer of The Villages FL, and David and Joanne Zimmer of Egg Harbor Township NJ; Grandchildren Becky Lilla, Ali Zimmer, Ben Zimmer, Cassie Adams, Rachel Strodel, Lauren Selking, Sam Zimmer, Amie McCamley, Mathew Davis, Josh Zimmer, and Julie Zimmer Judd; and great grandchildren Max, Ruthie, Luca, Violet, Seth, Ethan, Asher, Joseph, Caydence, Tripp, Annabelle and Roger along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday November 18, at The National Cemetery in Bushnell FL. Arrangements are by Hiers-Baxley The Villages.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the many employees at Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living facility who helped care for Ruth and to Cornerstone Hospice.