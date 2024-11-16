76.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 16, 2024
type here...

John Marrone

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
John Marrone
John Marrone

John Joseph Marrone, age 79, passed away on October 26, 2024, at his beloved home in The Villages, FL. He was born on May 21, 1945, in Lodi, OH, to Joseph P. Marrone and Gizella A. Marrone (nee Bacik) both of whom preceded him in death.

John graduated from Highland High School in 1962. He later moved to Florida, where he managed restaurants, including Chief Charlie’s in Clearwater. After transitioning careers, he traveled and sold various items at flea markets and festivals. John was a caring individual known for his exceptional cooking and baking skills, particularly celebrated for his fig cookies and Christmas cookies, which became a cherished family tradition.

He had a profound love for animals and is survived by his rescue German Shepherd, Willa Mae.

John enjoyed exploring local restaurants and spending leisure time by the pool in The Villages.

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Jim) Marrone Longanbach; sister, Joanne (Ralph) Marrone LaPrairie; and nieces and nephews: Diane (Lance) Longanbach Ripley (son Julian), David (Jennifer) Longanbach(daughters Lindsey & Leslie), and Eric LaPrairie. John is also remembered by his partner, Flavio Alves.

John’s ashes will be interred at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Medina, Ohio. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him as a man of love, kindness, and laughter.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Villagers’ lack of patience with FEMA screams entitlement

A reader who lives outside of The Villages comments on residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and their displeasure with the pace of the FEMA contractor’s collection of hurricane debris.

I no longer golf but still pay to support the courses

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is no longer golfing, but doesn’t mind paying to support the courses. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Ugly post-election incidents in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident has a message for MAGA followers and describes some ugly post-election incidents in The Villages.

Photos