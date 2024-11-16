John Marrone

John Joseph Marrone, age 79, passed away on October 26, 2024, at his beloved home in The Villages, FL. He was born on May 21, 1945, in Lodi, OH, to Joseph P. Marrone and Gizella A. Marrone (nee Bacik) both of whom preceded him in death.

John graduated from Highland High School in 1962. He later moved to Florida, where he managed restaurants, including Chief Charlie’s in Clearwater. After transitioning careers, he traveled and sold various items at flea markets and festivals. John was a caring individual known for his exceptional cooking and baking skills, particularly celebrated for his fig cookies and Christmas cookies, which became a cherished family tradition.

He had a profound love for animals and is survived by his rescue German Shepherd, Willa Mae.

John enjoyed exploring local restaurants and spending leisure time by the pool in The Villages.

He is survived by his sister, Mary (Jim) Marrone Longanbach; sister, Joanne (Ralph) Marrone LaPrairie; and nieces and nephews: Diane (Lance) Longanbach Ripley (son Julian), David (Jennifer) Longanbach(daughters Lindsey & Leslie), and Eric LaPrairie. John is also remembered by his partner, Flavio Alves.

John’s ashes will be interred at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Medina, Ohio. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him as a man of love, kindness, and laughter.