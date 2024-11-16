Rosalie E. Wolking

Rosalie Wolking, 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on October 30th with her daughter by her side. Sally was born on December 29th, 1938, in Finlayson, MN, the daughter of Rose and Martin Henkel.

Sally grew up on the family farm and developed an early love of music, which included playing the organ at her church and traveling with the pastor to play for other Sunday services. She attended Concordia College and continued her love of music as a member of the chorale choir. In 1958, she earned her degree in education and went on to teach in a one-room schoolhouse. A few years later, she met her husband, Bill, and they were married in 1964. Not only did she gain a husband, but she always felt blessed to have an instant family with his five children. She and Bill moved from Minnesota to Florida and welcomed their daughter, Kristine, a few years later.

Sally spent most of her career in Florida, working in real estate and property appraisals. She loved that this work gave her the opportunity to explore Florida and learn about the history of its development. Throughout her life, Sally was passionate about helping others, especially those she felt were treated unfairly. Her volunteer work included supporting women’s voting rights, healthcare for women and children, and equal rights for all.

She is remembered for her tempered strength throughout all of life’s trials, her quiet, caring demeanor, and her genuine love and respect of others. Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; they were married for 53 years! She was also preceded by her parents, Rose and Martin; her siblings Ray, Roy, Don; and Bill’s daughter, Nancy.

Sally is survived by her daughter Kristine and son-in-law, John (The Villages); Bill’s children: Jane (Wisconsin), Deborah (Minnesota), Kimberly and son-in-law Ron (Minnesota), and Dave (Minnesota); her three siblings, Gerry, Roland (Judy), and Carole (all in Minnesota); and her sister-in-law, Anne (North Carolina). Sally has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and was overjoyed to spend so much time these last few months with her newest great-granddaughter, Estelle.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the great care and compassion from the Vitas Healthcare (hospice) team, which allowed her to be home with family until the end. They are also thankful for Pastor David Butler, who made many home visits and shared faith, hope, and Christ’s love with her. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162.