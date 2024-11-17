Attorney general offers important tips to steer clear of holiday scams

This past week, we unveiled our 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide to help Floridians navigate the busiest shopping season of the year.

Holiday sales surpassed $964 billion in 2023, and this year sales are expected to pass $1 trillion! Additionally, there are five fewer days between Black Friday and Christmas. That means there is less time to find gifts. A shorter shopping period coupled with record sales could create a perfect storm for scammers trying to take advantage of consumers.

That is why it is important for Floridians to plan their shopping and take steps to guard against scams. Our 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide is packed with useful tips and a list of recalled items to help shoppers get through their holiday shopping safely.

Tips from the guide include:

• Shop from Trusted Sources: Buy from reputable retailers and be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

• Use Secure Payment Methods: Pay with credit cards when shopping online because they often offer fraud protection.

• Watch Out for Fake Charities: Verify charitable organizations before donating, especially in response to urgent holiday appeals.

• Gift Card Caution: Only buy gift cards directly from retailers and inspect the packaging for tampering.

For more information, check out the full guide here.

Anyone who suspects they are the victim of a holiday scam can report it to our office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or online at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.