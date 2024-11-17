Villager serves 60 days in jail after latest golf cart DUI

A Villager has served 60 days in jail after her latest golf cart drunk driving arrest.

Janine Renee Rapka, 46, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was sentenced earlier this month as the result of the driving under the influence arrest on July 11 after her golf cart strayed on El Camino Real. She was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for 60 days already served. She has also been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, her driver’s license has been revoked for five years.

On the night the New Jersey native was arrested, she was spotted on El Camino Real, where golf cart traffic is not permitted, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The golf cart was occasionally slowing down to a speed of five miles per hour. During a traffic stop, Rapka said she was “trying to get home.”

It appeared Rapka had been drinking.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .318 and .325 blood alcohol content. Because of her severe level of intoxication, she was taken to the UF Health freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood.

Rapka was convicted earlier this year of a separate golf cart DUI in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. She also served jail time in that case. She has had multiple convictions for driving under the influence in her native New Jersey and had been arrested for drunk driving in 2023 in The Villages.