81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Alligator enjoying morning swim in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

It’s important to stay active in retirement and this alligator in The Villages was out doing just that by enjoying his morning swim. Thanks to Ronnie L. Clark for sharing!

Alligator enjoying morning swim in The Villages
Alligator enjoying morning swim in The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

A Village of Bonnybrook resident doubts a tale of harassment from a MAGA supporter who wrote about it in a Letter to the Editor.

No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

A Village of Virginia Trace resident warns that the working class will pay the price for abandoning the Democratic Party. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trumpers are gloating

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas at Mission Hills resident says Trumpers are gloating about the imminent return of their hero to the White House.

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Photos