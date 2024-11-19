Villager who lost license after DUIs caught back behind wheel

A Villager who lost her license due to arrests for driving under the influence landed back behind bars after she was caught driving.

Teresa Ann McIntyre, 50, of the Village of Silver Lake, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 10:44 a.m. Sunday when she failed to come to a complete stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at La Grande Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check found that McIntyre has had multiple suspensions and revocations of her driver’s license. She has had at least two DUI arrests. She was also arrested in 2020 when she was found with a bag of crack cocaine tucked in her sock.

The Florida native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.