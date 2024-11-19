81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
type here...

Villager who lost license after DUIs caught back behind wheel

By Staff Report
Comments
Teresa Ann McIntyre
Teresa Ann McIntyre

A Villager who lost her license due to arrests for driving under the influence landed back behind bars after she was caught driving.

Teresa Ann McIntyre, 50, of the Village of Silver Lake, was at the wheel of a vehicle at 10:44 a.m. Sunday when she failed to come to a complete stop at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at La Grande Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check found that McIntyre has had multiple suspensions and revocations of her driver’s license. She has had at least two DUI arrests. She was also arrested in 2020 when she was found with a bag of crack cocaine tucked in her sock.

The Florida native was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villager doubts resident who claims she was harassed over Trump sign

A Village of Bonnybrook resident doubts a tale of harassment from a MAGA supporter who wrote about it in a Letter to the Editor.

No more overtime for managers making less than $58,000

A Village of Virginia Trace resident warns that the working class will pay the price for abandoning the Democratic Party. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trumpers are gloating

In a Letter to the Editor, a Haciendas at Mission Hills resident says Trumpers are gloating about the imminent return of their hero to the White House.

Shutting down Texas Hold ‘em at Laurel Manor makes no sense

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to the reason for shutting down Texas Hold ‘em games at Laurel Manor.

Response to Marsha Shearer’s ‘facts’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident hopes to correct some of the information presented by Villager Marsha Shearer in a recent Opinion piece.

Photos