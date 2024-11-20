Ed McGinty offers harsh assessment of Donald Trump

To the Editor:

I had to laugh at the “course correction” Letter to the Editor. God, people have short memories.

Let me remind you: January 2020 SNAKE Trump is told this new pandemic can be very bad. He downplays it so it won’t hurt his chances of winning in eight months. In early March The Snake said to ease growing concerns that it will be over by Easter. That would be just six weeks. Meanwhile hundreds of thousands will die. He mentions at his news conference that Clorox or bright light may cure the virus, while his doctors on that stage are rolling their eyes. In mid-July with no plan started, in a recorded interview with Bob Woodward, “When can we expect a plan to stop the virus?” The Snake says by the first week in November. Election day. His lack of caring or mental capability caused the death of almost a million people. Now a two percent majority elected this dim wit again. I pray daily that God removes this SNAKE from this earth. He isn’t just the world’s biggest liar ever, he is the most EVIL man I have ever seen. I was born after Hitler shot himself. Perhaps this idiot should do the same.

Ed McGinty

Village of Hadley