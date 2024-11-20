79.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Florence Odelle Parker

Born in Port Orange, Florida in 1927 to Jesse and Georgia Davis. She married Glenn Parker when she was 14 years old and moved to Miami, Florida.

During WWII she worked in the Jacksonville shipyard as a Rosie the Riveter working on Liberty Ships. She opened and operated Parker’s Grocery, Parker’s Produce and Parker’s Sod company.

They moved to Lady Lake in 1972 and owned apartments, developed and sold property and held mortgages before her retirement.

She was predeceased by her husband, Glenn D. Parker in 1995 after 53 years of marriage.

She is survived by one remaining brother James W. Davis. She had four children; Wendy Cottom, Nancy Steinmetz-Roach (Terry), Glenn M. Parker (deceased) and Charles T. Parker. She had thirteen grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and forty great-great grandchildren.

