Joseph Quisimberto

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Obituaries
Joseph A Quisimberto, 80, passed away November 4, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages following a brief illness.

He was born in Jamestown, NY and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Rosemary Malta Quisimberto, a sister Ann Marie Aversa (Gene), a daughter Melissa Quisimberto and two stepdaughters Lori Welsh and Cheryl Cavendish, 6 grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren.

Joe worked 35 years in the automotive business in NY and retired in 2003 to Summerfield, Fl. Where he worked at the Eagle Ridge Golf course for 20 years. Joe loved working at the golf course and there he made many lasting friendships. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

