Ruth Toscano

Ruth Toscano, 82, of Summerfield, FL, passed away peacefully at home on November 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Bardonia, NY, Ruth was the beloved daughter of Henry and Josepha Fortmann. She graduated from Clarkstown High School in 1960, where she met the love of her life, Louis Toscano. They married on June 13, 1964, at St. Anthony’s Parish in Nanuet, NY, and shared 60 wonderful years together.

Ruth held several jobs in her early career, including working for the Department of Health, a medical office, and Lederle Labs. After the birth of her daughters, she devoted herself to raising her family while channeling her creativity into floral designs for the woodworking business she shared with her husband, Lou. Together, they showcased their talents at craft fairs throughout the Northeast. Later in life, Ruth enjoyed a successful career as the head of the medical transcription department at Mid-Rockland Imaging in New City, NY, retiring in 2004.

Ruth found joy in fishing with Lou, shopping with her daughters, watching her grandchildren swim and play at Lake Minerva, and cherishing family time at their vacation home in the Adirondacks.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Louis; her three daughters, Allison Cooney, Noel Grabell (Evan), and Suzanne Cronk (Peter); her nine grandchildren, Paul, Meagan, and Camryn Cooney, Isabella, Annaliese, Mia, and Laila Grabell, and Nina and Nora Cronk; and her brother, Richard Fortmann. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Josepha Fortmann; her mother and father-in-law, Louis and Margaret Toscano; her sister, Jane Cheney; and her sister-in-law, Jane Fortmann.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Belleview, FL, with a reception to follow.