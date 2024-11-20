Trump’s agenda is consistent with Biblical principles

When Kamala Harris gave her concession speech, she made it clear that she wasn’t going away quietly; she was going to be spearheading a national resistance effort against Trump, the conservatives, and Christians that supported him. I am not sure that she is actually leading that effort, but certainly is a significant part of the planned resistance. She and all the other minions that are in diametric opposition to Trump’s agenda didn’t get the message that they are not in sync with the clear, powerful mandate that the American people gave Trump by winning both the electoral college and the popular vote by a wide margin.

Instead of listening to Americans and what they want, they only want to force their agenda on all Americans. I have generated the following artwork for my business cards to show the various lenses we should be looking through to understand what is true, good and sustainable and adopt an ideology that is validated by viewing our world through these lenses. If an ideology cannot be validated by one or more of these lenses, it should be rejected because its only reason for existence is power for the sake of power. The four lenses include Reality, Scientific, Biblical and Judicial. An example to demonstrate how viewing the democrat position on one issue can show it to be illegitimate and wrong! They believe that gender is just a social construct, not strictly a biological fact.

Let’s examine their position through a reality lens. Gender has been a biological reality for millennia. Now we have Supreme Court nominees that can’t define a woman! They want tampons in men’s bathrooms. They want biological men to compete in women’s sports. They have moved so deep into a fantasy world that they no longer embrace reality. The bible speaks to this in Romans Chapter 1 where they move through levels of debauchery and finally end up with a reprobate mind that can’t distinguish between reality and fantasy.

Let’s examine their position through a scientific lens. Scientists know that every cell in our body identifies what gender we are. Cutting off parts and sewing on parts doesn’t change our gender! There is no confusion on this issue! Democrats are willing to toss science under the bus to promote their evil and perverted agenda!

Let’s look at their position through a Biblical lens. The bible teaches that there are only two genders; man and woman. Democrats never let biblical teaching or principles affect their positions on issues. In fact, if you examine all Democrat positions on issues, none of them are biblical. They have moved so deep into a fantasy world that they no longer embrace reality. The bible speaks to this in Romans Chapter 1 where people in rebellion against God move through levels of debauchery and finally end up with a reprobate mind that can’t distinguish between reality and fantasy.

Now let’s examine their position on gender through a judicial lens. This lens is not relevant for most aspects of this issue because fairness is not at stake. However, it certainly is not fair to make women athletes compete against men. Also, it is not fair to allow children with sex dysphoria to permanently change and disfigure their bodies. Most, if not all of them, will regret what they did later. God doesn’t make gender mistakes. See Psalm 139:13-16.

In summary, the fact that Democrats are not willing to consider positions on issues that are supported by the bible, conservative Christians or a majority of Americans is very revealing. They are in rebellion against God and the bible and despise Christians and Jews. This worldview explains all their positions on issues. The left is actually anti-American. They are against innocent unborn babies and against capitalism which makes us prosperous and free. They censor truth, calling it mis-information and are against the first and second amendments. They despise freedom and love tyranny. They believe in Marxist identity politics rather than being colorblind and promote merit.

Alternatively, Trump’s agenda is consistent with Biblical principles and God’s character such as fairness and justice. He has even stated that we need to turn back to God and has actually promoted a specific bible. It sure seems like the political and cultural battle we are facing in America is a reflection of the spiritual battle that goes on between God and Satan described in the bible. Our battle is described in Ephesians 6:12 where it states “That we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” Matthew 5:13-14 states that those who follow the narrow road (truth), are few. We need to make sure that we are on that road. When we love the sinful and evil world we live in and neglect viewing our world through the appropriate lenses, we have a conflict of interest with the truth and are compelled to suppress it. The choice is ours.

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.