Two Publix Liquors clerks in trouble for selling to undercover minor

Two clerks working at Publix Liquors stores in The Villages are in trouble for selling alcohol to an undercover minor working with law enforcement.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple complaints of underage alcohol purchases throughout the county. In an effort to combat underage drinking, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad conducted a month-long operation checking local businesses that sell alcoholic beverages.

During the operation, detectives, along with an individual who was clearly under the legal age to purchase alcoholic beverages, attempted to make a purchase from 60 businesses throughout the entire county. Of the 60 that were checked, 16 violated the state statute prohibiting the sale of alcohol to minors.

Two Publix Liquors stores in The Villages were caught in the sting.

Clerk Richard Hopper who was working at Publix Liquors at Spanish Plaines 1566 Bella Cruz Drive allegedly sold liquor to the undercover minor.

In addition, Publix Liquors clerk James Brown at Southern Trace Plaza also violated the state statute by selling liquor to the minor working with the sheriff’s office.

Both clerks have been issued notices to appear in court.

Here is the complete list of businesses and clerks busted in the operation:

7-Eleven – 11670 US HWY 301, Oxford, clerk Mitulbhai Mukeshkumar

Circle K – 2465 Burnsed Blvd., Pinellas Plaza, The Villages, clerk Gregory McGraw.

Mobil – 368 State Road 44, Wildwood, clerk Harry Shihora.

Circle K – 22 E County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee, clerk Delores Hines.

Chevron – 43 E County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee, clerk Faith Grizzel.

AA Discount Beverage – 2854 N County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee, clerk Janak Patel.

Carters Country Store – 7018 N County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee, clerk Alyssa Stewart.

Sumter Liquor – 1128 N Main Street, Bushnell, clerk Lisa Hodges.

Citgo – 2192 W County Road 48, Bushnell, clerk Abdul Kahn.

7-Eleven – 2460 W County Road 48, Bushnell, clerk Elizabeth Trice.

Loves Travel Stop – 2615 W County Road 48, Bushnell, clerk Alice Meyers.

Circle K – 2055 W County Road 48, Bushnell, clerk John Colon.

BP Gas Station – 374 N Market Blvd, Webster, clerk, Raj Patel.

Mi Guanajuato Corp – 75 County Road 48, Center Hill, clerk Veronica Ramirez.

All of those clerks were also issued notices to appear in court.

The sheriff’s office has indicated enforcement efforts will continue throughout Sumter County, and the sheriff’s office is asking for help from the community. If you have valuable information that you would like to share, detectives ask that “If You See Something, Say Something”. You can also report criminal activity anonymously through Crimeline at 1-(800)-423-TIPS.