George W. Brady

Dr George W. Brady passed away on November 17, 2024, at the age of 91. Bill was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, August 20, 1933.

Bill served in the U.S. Navy, and while stationed in California, he met his wife of 64 years, Virginia Lee Miller, on a blind date. They married, and he went on to attend East Carolina University and then Medical College of Virginia Dental School, fulfilling his dream as a young boy to become a dentist. He set up his dental practice in Lynchburg, Virginia, which still bears his name. He practiced for 36 years before retiring to The Villages, Florida, in 2005.

Bill and Virginia created a legacy of love, kindness, and laughter. They had three children: Steve, Lynn, and Jack, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. They loved him dearly and brought him endless pride and joy. His warmth, humor, and unwavering generosity will always be remembered.

Bill’s love for his family and friends was boundless. He believed in the power of a smile, both in his work and in his everyday life. He was an avid golfer, played tennis and racquetball, and was known to run the table in billiards. In his younger years, he loved playing baseball and played on the Navy Hospital team. He was a longstanding member of Boonsboro Country Club, a place he held dear to his heart. His friendships were deep and lifelong, and he cherished each and every one of them.

He will be forever missed, but his family takes comfort in knowing his bright spirit will continue to shine in the lives of those he touched. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Virginia.